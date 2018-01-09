Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Dec. 21, 2017

Garrett James Delgado, to Alex Delgado and Desiree Reynolds, weighing 6 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

Dec. 22, 2017

Brexley Marie Peel, to Savannah Marie Pierson and Tyler Arthur Glen Peel, weighing 7 pounds and 13 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

Jan. 1, 2018

Maddox Rayne Denton-Fenely, to Jessica Lee and Christopher Denton, weighing 11 pounds and 3 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

Jan. 3, 2018

Alexander Rayne Fritsch, to Alexis Rose Tinsley, weighing 10 pounds and one ounce and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

Jan. 8, 2018

Bailey Kay Marie Massengale, to Stefanie Nicole Knutsen, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 21 inches.