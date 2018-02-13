Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Jan. 27, 2018

Kaden Thomas Charles Weatherman, to Candace Alyssa Daigneault and Daniel Joseph Weatherman, weighing 5 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Jan., 30, 2018

Kikyo P.C., to Lori and Richard, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 18 ounces.

Feb. 1, 2018

Aubriella Irene Kaylor, to Joshua and Bridget Kaylor, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Feb. 2, 2018

Carolyn June Faith, to Jolene and Jason Faith, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 18 1/4 inches.

Feb. 4, 2018

Logan Delos Fiedler, to Adam and Stacie Fiedler, weighing 7 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Feb. 5, 2018

Mia Eliana Dula, to LaDaysha and Brian Dula Jr., weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Charles Douglas Provow, to Ross and Katie Provow, weighing 9 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches.