Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Feb. 20, 2018

George Lucas Perez, to Claudia Lopez and Jorge Perez, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Feb. 21, 2018

Kelly James Moore III, to Kelly James Moore Jr. and Chelsie Jean Moore, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

Feb. 22, 2018

Joseph Charles Hardin, to Angela M. Sanchez and Charles Joseph Hardin, weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.

Feb. 27, 2018

Isaiah John Oscar Galvan, to Ashley Conatser and Raymond Galvan, weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

Feb. 28, 2018

Carroll McKinley Lawson V, to Allyson Michelle Lawson and Carroll McKinley Lawson IV, weighing 6 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches and 51 centimeters.

March 1, 2018

Rhiley James Cecil, to Cheyenne Wheeler and Guy Cecil, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 21 1/2 inches.

Evan Nephi Weenig, to Joshua and Aimee Weenig, weighing 8 pounds ad 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches.