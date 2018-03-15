births
March 15, 2018
Banner Churchill Community Hospital
March 5, 2018
Denisse Ariana Alaniz Cornejo, to Victor Alaniz Gonzalez and Lucero Cornejo Lozano, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
March 6, 2018
Bryson Brito, to Beatriz A. Brito, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches.
March 8, 2018
Recommended Stories For You
Bailey Castillo, to Deanna and Javier Castillo, weighing 6 pounds and one ounce and measuring 17 1/2 inches.
March 9, 2018
Lilly Ann Durant, to Laurie Ann Spiers and David James Durant Jr., weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches.
Layla Grace Dudley, to Holly Ann Wilkinson and Frederick Raymond Dudley, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.
March 10, 2018
Johnny Squire Skiles, to Danielle Janette and Adam Squire Skiles, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
Trending In: Lahontan Valley
Trending Sitewide
- 5 Fallon men compete in Fallon’s 11th DWTS
- UPDATE: Deceased suspect in Carson City pursuit believed to be 23-year-old male
- Woman wanted a smoke, gets arrested, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Vegas to Reno freeway will bypass Douglas County
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office investigating reported drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon