Banner Churchill Community Hospital

March 5, 2018

Denisse Ariana Alaniz Cornejo, to Victor Alaniz Gonzalez and Lucero Cornejo Lozano, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

March 6, 2018

Bryson Brito, to Beatriz A. Brito, weighing 6 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 18 inches.

March 8, 2018

Recommended Stories For You

Bailey Castillo, to Deanna and Javier Castillo, weighing 6 pounds and one ounce and measuring 17 1/2 inches.

March 9, 2018

Lilly Ann Durant, to Laurie Ann Spiers and David James Durant Jr., weighing 6 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 18 1/2 inches.

Layla Grace Dudley, to Holly Ann Wilkinson and Frederick Raymond Dudley, weighing 7 pounds and 12 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.

March 10, 2018

Johnny Squire Skiles, to Danielle Janette and Adam Squire Skiles, weighing 7 pounds and 8 ounces and measuring 20 inches.