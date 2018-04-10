births
April 10, 2018
Banner Churchill Community Hospital
March 27, 2018
Freya Azreal Baelfire Bayne, to Lillia Abigail Noelle Bayne, weighing 7 pounds and 12.6 ounces and measuring 20 1/4 inches.
Matthew Robert Cunnington, to Monica Bueno and Jared Cunnington, weighing 6 pounds and 9 inches and measuring 20 inches.
March 28, 2018
Piper Jane Smith, to Lannah May and Justin Thomas Smith, weighing 7 pounds and 5.9 ounces.
March 30, 2018
Cristian James Hamill, to Elyse Caride Hamill and Gordon D. Hamill Jr., weighing 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
March 31, 2018
Otto James McGill, to Dakohta McGill and Jessica Vance, weighing 8 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
April 2, 2018
Walker Scott Hayes, to Jeff and Gabrielle Hayes, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
April 3, 2018
Bentley Kay Marie Baker, to Dakota Baker and Alicia Larsen, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.
