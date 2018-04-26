Banner Churchill Community Hospital

March 30, 2018

Tommy Ross Edgington, to Tanya Lee Edgington, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.

April 4, 2018

Abren Valentino Alaniz Cisneros, to Adriana Alaniz, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

April 12, 2018

Jared Robert Smith, to Alexandria Marie Barney and Glenn A. Kollorz Jr., weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

April 14, 2018

Carson Newton Smith, to Alyssa Ann Smith and Adam Jacob Dominic Smith, weighing 6 pounds and 2.7 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

April 16, 2018

Aliyah Louise Redmond, to Tristan Michael Bear Redmond and Brianna Louise Redmond, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.

April 19, 2018

Lynlee Drew Lenon, to Taryn Diane Lenon, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches.