Births
April 26, 2018
Banner Churchill Community Hospital
March 30, 2018
Tommy Ross Edgington, to Tanya Lee Edgington, weighing 8 pounds and 11 ounces.
April 4, 2018
Abren Valentino Alaniz Cisneros, to Adriana Alaniz, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 20 inches.
April 12, 2018
Jared Robert Smith, to Alexandria Marie Barney and Glenn A. Kollorz Jr., weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
April 14, 2018
Carson Newton Smith, to Alyssa Ann Smith and Adam Jacob Dominic Smith, weighing 6 pounds and 2.7 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches.
April 16, 2018
Aliyah Louise Redmond, to Tristan Michael Bear Redmond and Brianna Louise Redmond, weighing 7 pounds and 15 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches.
April 19, 2018
Lynlee Drew Lenon, to Taryn Diane Lenon, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
