Banner Churchill Community Hospital

May 6, 2018

Jullian Christian Callender, to Mandolynn Rose and James Jimmy Callender, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

May 11, 2018

Nerah Sky Stevens, to Heather and Jeremiah Stevens, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 21 inches.

May 14, 2018

Leilani Rose Carreon, to Jessika Marable and Mariano Carreon-Ruiz, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches.

May 15, 2018

Bella Olivia Tomlinson, to Lingerlyn Bustamante Tomlinson, weighing 7 pounds and 6.2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.

May 18, 2018

Nehemiah Collin Toombs, to Jenae Dionne Davis and Robert Wayne Toombs, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches.