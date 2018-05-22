Births
May 22, 2018
Banner Churchill Community Hospital
May 6, 2018
Jullian Christian Callender, to Mandolynn Rose and James Jimmy Callender, weighing 7 pounds and 2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
May 11, 2018
Nerah Sky Stevens, to Heather and Jeremiah Stevens, weighing 6 pounds and 7 ounces and measuring 21 inches.
May 14, 2018
Recommended Stories For You
Leilani Rose Carreon, to Jessika Marable and Mariano Carreon-Ruiz, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measuring 19 1/2 inches.
May 15, 2018
Bella Olivia Tomlinson, to Lingerlyn Bustamante Tomlinson, weighing 7 pounds and 6.2 ounces and measuring 19 inches.
May 18, 2018
Nehemiah Collin Toombs, to Jenae Dionne Davis and Robert Wayne Toombs, weighing 6 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 18.5 inches.