Banner Churchill Community Hospital

April 2, 2018

Walker Scott Hayes, to Jeff and Gabrielle Hayes, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches.

April 3, 2018

Bentley Kay Marie Baker, to Dakota Baker and Alicia Larsen, weighing 8 pounds and 4 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

Sept. 13, 2018

Matea Elizabeth Terry, to Jeannine Cathleen Terry, weighing 10 pounds and 9 ounces and measuring 19 inches.