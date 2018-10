Banner Churchill Community Hospital

Aug. 31, 2018

Laila Sophia Rios, to Amanda Gregory and Michael Rios, weighing 7 pounds and 11 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches.

Sept. 19, 2018

Graham Mason Walker, to Brittany Killins and Dereck Walker, weighing 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measuring 20 inches.