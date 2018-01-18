BLM coordinating Dixie Valley geothermal project

With plans for restoration underway at Tungsten Mountain, the Bureau of Land Management of the Carson City District is coordinating geothermal projects in Dixie Valley, according to an update presented at the Board of Churchill County Commissioners meeting on Wednesday.

The BLM received more than $1.1 million for repair work from damages at the Tungsten fire site east of Fallon in August. The fire burnt 16,755 acres by the time it was contained in early September.

BLM projects include the Dixie Meadows Mitigation Project involving renewable energy, with plans of building a 20-megawatt geothermal site at Tungsten Mountain, said Acting District Manager Colleen Dulin.

Planned projects also include forge of observation for research and geothermal energy at the Naval Air Station Fallon and other potential local sites.

Other updates included grazing management along Carson City, Eastgate, Edwards Creek, and Porter Canyon in the following year.

Dulin said the BLM is the process of developing a heritage and outreach program and is continuing coordination efforts with Churchill County Museum and its Hidden Caves tour at Grimes Point.

Dulin is overseeing projects as acting district manager and overseeing projects, as former District Manager Ralph Thomas retired Jan. 1.