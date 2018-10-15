BLM to host tour of Fallon wild horse corral

he Bureau of Land Management will host a public tour of the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon on Oct. 26. Attendees will have the opportunity to view horses recently gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada.

The privately owned and operated corral is located at 5676 Indian Lakes Road. The public tour will begin at 10 a.m. and will last about one hour and accommodate up to 20 people. Tour attendees will be taken as a group by wagon around the facility to learn about it, the animals and BLM's Wild Horse and Burro Program. Attendees should wear comfortable shoes and clothes; hats and sunscreen are recommended, and photography is welcome. On-site portable toilets will be available.

The Indian Lakes Corral can provide care for up to 3,200 wild horses or burros. The facility encompasses 320 acres containing 43 large holding pens, each measuring 70,000 square feet that will safely hold about 100 horses. The horses receive an abundance of feed tailored to their needs each day, along with a constant supply of fresh water through automatic watering troughs. Free choice mineral block supplements are also provided to the animals in each pen. A veterinarian routinely inspects the horses and provides necessary veterinary care as needed.

BLM strives to place horses removed from public lands into good, private homes. Horses at the Indian Lakes facility are made available to the public for adoption or purchase throughout the year at off-site adoption events and through BLM's online program. For more information on upcoming events and opportunities, visit https://go.usa.gov/xnKq3 or WildHorsesOnline.blm.gov.

To register for the tour or to get driving directions to the facility, contact the BLM at (775) 475-2222.