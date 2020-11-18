Bluegrass band performance postponed

Saturday’s performance of the John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band has been postponed because of the governor’s directives on gatherings.

CAC Executive Director Valerie Serpa said she had talked to the band last week, and she hopes another date can be arranged with the all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians – John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals.

The holiday reception on Dec. 5 is currently scheduled for the Lahontan Valley Fine Arts Invitational and first viewing of the Michael Sarich exhibition, 3X: Painting & Sculpture.