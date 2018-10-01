Bob and Nancy, the amazing winery cats

On a recent trip to the Monterey area, we stopped in Lodi to visit the m2 Winery and dine at Pietro's. We absolutely love the stylish m2 Winery, which is where I had the pleasure of meeting Bob the Bruce and Nancy Queen Nantahala, chaser of mice. Many wineries have dogs, but it's unusual to see cats.

Layne Montgomery, the owner of m2, is a true lover of animals! He told me, "I just like critters; in fact my best friends are furry." Luckily for Bob and Nancy they found a loving home after being dumped in the fields surrounding the winery. They've become stars!

Denise Gage, the manager of m2, is a fellow Nevadan from Hawthorne. She filled me in on the functions of Bob and Nancy. They keep the winery mouse free and also snuggle with customers if they feel like it. As we all know, cats have staff and dogs have owners.

Watching Nancy guard the vineyard was a treat because all you could see were her piercing green eyes peering out from her coal black fur. Bob, who is a Maine coon, was more laid back, sprawled over one of the tables enjoying the warm sun and the admiration of patrons.

One great event coming up at m2 on Oct. 6 is the Sit Stay Sip, a celebration of all things dog. Layne has produced two specific wines just for the event, White Dog White and Black Dog Red. So if you have a hankering to hit the road, you just might go visit m2 and enjoy sipping some dog-gone good wine. If you can't make it there we will have some m2 wine in our auction at the Murder Mystery Theater on Oct. 27, so be sure to come.

IN NEED OF

Dog walkers; we desperately need volunteers to walk and socialize our dogs. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans; if you have cans to pick up, give us a call (775-423-7500), and we will come get them.

SHOUT OUT TO

Logan Johnson who worked tirelessly on the dog shelters for his Eagle Scout Project. You have truly made a great contribution to our shelter! A Four Paws Salute to you!

Kent's Supplies for supplying materials for our various projects. Our tails are wagging for you!

Hot Wing 4H Club for their generous donation. That wasn't chicken feed!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on Oct. 20, with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

To mark your calendar for the CAPS Murder Mystery Dinner to be held Oct. 27. More details will follow.

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon blue spruce on Dec. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, NV 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller is a CAPS volunteer.