Book exemplifies triumph of human spirit

A Child Called "It:" One Child's Courage to Survive by Dave Pelzer — The account of one of the most severe child abuse cases in California history. It is the story of Dave Pelzer, who was brutally beaten and starved by his emotionally unstable, alcoholic mother, a mother who played torturous, unpredictable games — games that left him nearly dead. He had to learn how to play his mother's games in order to survive because she no longer considered him a son, but a slave; and no longer a boy, but an "it." Available in print and downloadable through Overdrive.

The House of Broken Angels by Luis Alberto Urrea — The story of a Mexican-American family as they celebrate the dying patriarch as he buries his mother and celebrates a final birthday. Extraordinary. Available in print and downloadable through Overdrive.

STEAM Club & Make and Take Quilling

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop, Quilling and more. Every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. (Quilling does not meet on April 27).

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome on April 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. This program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.

Excel Basics

Learn the basics of Excel, the electronic spreadsheet program, on April 10 and April 24 from 9 to 11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist. The lab is held every Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read.

Special Story Time and Craft

Join us Saturday, April 14, at 10 a.m. for a Dave Pelzer inspired story time.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. The Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Go Wild! by Nancy Stevens-Brown

Go Wild is a series of Nevada photographs by Nancy Stevens-Brown.

Library Location

The library is at 553 South Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org.