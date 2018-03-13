Book promotes exploration of identity and destiny

E-books are available to download to your device from the library. There is a wide selection to choose from. You can request a title if you don't see what you want. Best of all, these titles are available 24/7 with a library card. Find them at http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org, or visit the library for information.

Don't Skip Out on Me by Willy Vlautin — Determined to prove his worth, a half-Paiute, half-Irish ranch hand from Tonopah who was abandoned by his parents leaves his aging guardians to become a champion boxer before matches organized in Mexico and Las Vegas lead to his realization that he cannot change his identity or outrun his destiny.

STEAM Club & Make and Take Quilling

STEAM incorporates science, technology, engineering, art and math into hands-on projects and activities. Activities include Lego Club, Coding Workshop, Quilling and more. Every Friday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Computer Basics

This introductory class offers the fundamentals of computers. It will be on from 5 to 6 p.m. today.

Quiller's Club

Produce artwork in the ancient form of quilling or paper filigree. All experience levels welcome. The club met on Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. This program is offered monthly on the second Tuesday of the month.

Excel Basics

Learn the basics of Excel, the electronic spreadsheet program, on March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m. Additional classes will be added based on community demand. Let us know if there is something you'd like to learn.

Open Computer Lab

Bring your questions or just drop by to practice your skills. Computers are available for your use. A librarian is on hand to assist on March 9 and 23.

Story Time

Story Time is held each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. Join us for stories, songs, a craft, and valuable tips to help your child get ready to read. Northern Nevada Literacy Council Special Story Time will be today and March 22 at 11 a.m.

Knitting Club

Share what you're working on or get ideas on your knitting project. The Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Go Wild! by Nancy Stevens-Brown

Go Wild is a series of Nevada photographs by Nancy Stevens-Brown. Meet the artist on March 20 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

Library Location

The library is at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

Carol Lloyd is the Director of the Churchill County Library. She is available at the library or by email at celloyd@churchillcountylibrary.org.