Bull sale average comes in at $3,308

Nevada Cattlemen’s Association held its 54th annual Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale on Feb. 15.

Consignments arrived on Feb. 13, and the festivities began the following morning.. Sifting and grading of the bulls took place, while the outdoor tradeshow vendors set up their displays.

This year’s sale featured bulls ranging from 14 to 25 months of age. Cattlemen from California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon and Utah attended the sale looking to buy their range-ready bulls for the year. The sale average for the top 60 bulls sold came to $3,308. Breed averages included Angus, $2,898; Herefords, $3,272; and Red Angus, $2,525.

Each year, the consignors continue to bring high-quality bulls. Because of the high quality of bulls and dedicated support to the sale, the sale continues to be a success and reaches out to many western states.

The Top Range Bull and the Angus Best of Breed were awarded to Amador Angus for lot No. 80. It was sold to Kurt Hamann of Gardnerville for $6,000. This was also the highest selling bull. The Hereford Best of Breed was awarded to Daniels Hereford Ranch for lot No. 35 and was sold to Bret Selman of Tremonton, Utah for $3,000. This year’s recipient of the volume buyer jacket is Steve Lucas of Lucas Livestock.

A number of sponsors make the sale possible yearly and they include Pinenut Livestock, (ear tags for the sale); City of Fallon Convention & Tourism Authority (grant for advertising); Progressive Rancher and Nevada Rancher (advertisement for the sale); Ott’s Farm Equipment (general sponsorship); Hoof Beats (donating the panels for the FFA raffle); and Great Basin Ranch of Southern Nevada Water Authority (for donating the “Raffle Calf” with proceeds to benefit Churchill FFA and the NCA Scholarship Fund). Stix Cattle Company and Demar Dahl for contributed a donation calf. During the sale, items donated by Miller Livestock Solutions (CowBos supplement) and Amador Angus (a box of preserves) were auctioned and the funds raised went to benefit a family in need of help within the livestock industry.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association would like to thank the Churchill County FFA, Churchill County Cowbelles, sale ringmen, Eric Duarte (auctioneer), the Fallon Bull Sale Committee members and Fallon Livestock LLC. for helping with this sale each year.