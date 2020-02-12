Bull sale returns for 54th year

The 54th Annual Fallon All Breeds Bull Sale is Saturday at the Fallon Livestock, LLC. beginning at 11 a.m.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association reports 123 bulls for this year. All bull entries are subjected to be sifted and graded on Friday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The NCA said producers from Nevada and the surrounding states bring the best quality range ready bulls to the sale to provide buyers with quality and selection. Bulls will range from yearlings to two-year-olds of different breeds and are bought and sold at the annual sale. The NCA invites not only the breeders and the buyers but the participation of all.

At the 2019 sale, featured bulls ranging from 14-25 months of age. Cattlemen from California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah attended the sale, and the sale average for the top 69 bulls sold finished at $3,530.

Breed Averages included: Angus for $3,570 and Herefords for $3,493.

Each year, the consignors continue to bring high-quality bulls. Because of the high quality of bulls and dedicated support to the sale, the sale continues to be a success and reach out to many of the western states.

The Nevada Cattlemen’s Association would like to thank the many dedicated consignors and buyers that participate in the sale each year as well as the dedicated sponsors and people that support the sale and the association.