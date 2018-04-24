Business Licenses For March 2018
April 24, 2018
New Business for March 2018
Demi Mayer Photography
1089 Deena Way
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Photography
520-678-2002
Demarus Mayer (Owner)
Eyezone, Inc.
448 South Maine Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Medical
775-423-7411
Dan Rowan, Mark Michitsch, Amber Belaustegui (Owners)
Fullerton, Emma
C/O 290 West Williams Avenue
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Real Estate
775-423-3700
Emma Fullerton (Owner)
Home Safe Mini Storage, LLC
805 Humboldt Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Storage
775-225-0251
Cory Ghiggeri (Owner)
Howieloo Photography, LLC
1533 Tamara Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Photography
775-217-3537
Laura Howard (Owner)
Knight, Kimberly
C/O 365 West A Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Craft
775-830-8071
Kimberly Knight (Owner)
Lelac's Asian Market
1525-J West Williams Avenue
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Convenience store
775-423-8730
Kenneth & Mary Grace Leciste (Owner)
Lyft Coffee
4445 Casey Road
Fallon, Nevada, 899406
Java
831-241-0946
Emily Alexandra Butz (Owner)
National Entertainment Network
C/O 920 West Williams Avenue
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Vending
303-444-2559
NEN MCP Holdings, LLC. (Owner)
Nilzara HLC
1240 Green Valley Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Misc Services
775-426-8950
Nilzara Pietri (Owner)
Change of Location
Restoration Massage
Was: C/O 745 South Taylor Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Now: 39 Whitaker Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Massage
775-303-3429
Katherine Mathews (Owner)
Rusty Canteen
755 Wood Drive
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Bar (Mobile)
775-530-5230
Shellie Oney & Kellie Jo Gardner (Owners)
Skeeters Ice Cream Cookies and More
1525-E West Williams Avenue
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Food
775-294-6030
Robert & Deanna Niles (Owners)
Stockyard Diner
2055 Trento Lane
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Food
775-867-2024
Tomasa T. Lee (Owner)
Renewed Business
Gomes, Rachel
c/o 625 West Williams Avenue
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Law Offices of Jacob N. Sommer, LLC
131 South Maine Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Sunshine Child Care & Learning Center
110 South Taylor Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
Closed Business
Central Nevada Vision, Inc.
448 South Maine Street
Fallon, Nevada, 894066
Downtown Mini Storage
805 Humboldt Street
Fallon, Nevada, 89406
