 Business Licenses For March 2018 | NevadaAppeal.com

Business Licenses For March 2018

New Business for March 2018

Demi Mayer Photography

1089 Deena Way

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Photography

520-678-2002

Demarus Mayer (Owner)

Eyezone, Inc.

448 South Maine Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Medical

775-423-7411

Dan Rowan, Mark Michitsch, Amber Belaustegui (Owners)

Fullerton, Emma

C/O 290 West Williams Avenue

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Real Estate

775-423-3700

Emma Fullerton (Owner)

Home Safe Mini Storage, LLC

805 Humboldt Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Storage

775-225-0251

Cory Ghiggeri (Owner)

Howieloo Photography, LLC

1533 Tamara Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Photography

775-217-3537

Laura Howard (Owner)

Knight, Kimberly

C/O 365 West A Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Craft

775-830-8071

Kimberly Knight (Owner)

Lelac's Asian Market

1525-J West Williams Avenue

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Convenience store

775-423-8730

Kenneth & Mary Grace Leciste (Owner)

Lyft Coffee

4445 Casey Road

Fallon, Nevada, 899406

Java

831-241-0946

Emily Alexandra Butz (Owner)

National Entertainment Network

C/O 920 West Williams Avenue

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Vending

303-444-2559

NEN MCP Holdings, LLC. (Owner)

Nilzara HLC

1240 Green Valley Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Misc Services

775-426-8950

Nilzara Pietri (Owner)

Change of Location

Restoration Massage

Was: C/O 745 South Taylor Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Now: 39 Whitaker Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Massage

775-303-3429

Katherine Mathews (Owner)

Rusty Canteen

755 Wood Drive

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Bar (Mobile)

775-530-5230

Shellie Oney & Kellie Jo Gardner (Owners)

Skeeters Ice Cream Cookies and More

1525-E West Williams Avenue

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Food

775-294-6030

Robert & Deanna Niles (Owners)

Stockyard Diner

2055 Trento Lane

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Food

775-867-2024

Tomasa T. Lee (Owner)

Renewed Business

Gomes, Rachel

c/o 625 West Williams Avenue

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Law Offices of Jacob N. Sommer, LLC

131 South Maine Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Sunshine Child Care & Learning Center

110 South Taylor Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406

Closed Business

Central Nevada Vision, Inc.

448 South Maine Street

Fallon, Nevada, 894066

Downtown Mini Storage

805 Humboldt Street

Fallon, Nevada, 89406