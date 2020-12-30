Business openings in Churchill County

Harbor Freight Tools has opened a new store in Fallon’s Stillwater Plaza.

The new store is located at 2105 W. Williams Ave., and a grand opening date will be announced. Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Fallon area.

In addition, the store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including sales and logistic supervisors, senior associates, sales associates and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 21,000 associates and more than 1,100 locations nationwide.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Fallon for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, senior vice president, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Fallon area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Today Harbor Freight Tools has 1,100 stores across the country, 21,000 associates and more than 40 million customers who depend on Harbor Freight’s quality and value to earn a living, repair their homes and cars and pursue their hobbies. Harbor Freight Tools is one of the nation’s fastest growing retailers, opening two new stores every week.

•••

Tire Pros, a subsidiary of American Tire Distributors (ATD) and the nation’s largest franchise network of independent tire dealers, has announced in a press release the addition of 20 new store locations including one in Fallon.

The other locations are in Alabama, California, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The Fallon stores is Pace Tire & Auto Tire Pros owned by Marc Williams.

“2020 has been an interesting year for everyone from dynamic shifts in the preferred form of travel and new pressures for the trucking industry,” said Greg Bell, president at Tire Pros. “These changes in the American culture created opportunities for current Tire Pros franchisees to prosper, as well as a great opportunity to grow our family.”

According to AAA, road trips will account for 96% of holiday travel this year with roughly 81 million Americans hitting the road in the next three weeks. With Tire Pros locations across the country, travelers will have access to Tire Pros locations nationwide to keep them on the road.

Tire Pros is the nation’s largest network of elite, independent and locally-owned tire dealers. Uniting dealers under a shared national brand, each franchisee benefits from a broad suite of specialized tools and resources, including hands-on support from dedicated retail account managers, a full service marketing team and advanced digital tools to help franchisees drive traffic to their stores, enhance their operations and maximize their profitability.

Golden Gate Petroleum has opened a new facility in Fallon to replace its older gas station on 1775 W. Williams Ave.

In addition to a self-car/truck wash, pumps for smaller vechiles and big trucks, a new convenience store brings a bright look to the location between Jerry;s Restaurant and Fallon Ford Toyotoa. Golden Gate additionally offers iys customers with a variety of fuel-related services. In the past 20 years, Golden Gate rapidly expanded its C-Store Retail Outlets and Refining/Manufacturing Operations in both Nevada and Colorado.

Golden Gate Petroleum is a second-generation family owned wholesale distributor of fuels and lubricants. Founded in 1946, Golden Gate is headquartered in Martinez, Calif., with corporate offices in Lakeport, Calif., Reno and Grand Junction, Colorrado. Their locations are spread throughout California, Nevada and Colorado. For more than 70 Years, growth and customer service remain the top priorities at Golden Gate.

In 1996, Golden Gate Petroleum first started distributing alternative non-petroleum fuels including biodiesel and ethanol. Golden Gate is the first and largest distributor of renewable diesel and continues to deliver its Nexdiesel Renewable Diesel brand to public and private fleets.