Candidate filings up over past 2 election cycles

Although it wasn't a record number of political filings in Churchill County, the largest number of people interested in running for office is up over the last two election cycles.

Erin Montalvo of the Churchill County Clerk's/Treasurer's office said seven residents turned in their paperwork during the last two days of filing on Thursday and Friday, bringing the total number of candidates in this year's county election to 30.

"We'll have primary elections for school board, sheriff and clerk/treasurers," she said.

The primary election occurs June 10 with early voting May 24-June 6.

Both the school board and sheriff are nonpartisan races, while candidates for clerk/treasurer are both Republicans. State law requires a primary election if two or more candidates from the same party run against each other. In the case of the clerk/treasurer race, Republicans Linda Rothery and Corine "Rinnie" Barrenchea will face each other in June, and since no Democrat filed, the June winner will appear alone on the general ballot.

Incumbent Kelly Helton is not seeking re-election.

Eleven people filed for four school-board seats, and five candidates are running to succeed Ben Trotter as sheriff. Trotter announced in December he was running for Justice of the Peace against incumbent Mike Richards, who was first elected in 2006.

The following races had only one candidate: District Attorney Art Mallory, incumbent; Assessor Tasha Hessey, incumbent; Recorder Denise Mondhink-Felton, incumbent; Public Assessor Bob Getto, incumbent; County Commissioner District 2, Pete Olsen, incumbent.

The five unopposed candidates are Republicans.

The five nonpartisan candidates for sheriff are Walter "Butch" Christie, Ray East, Richard Hickox, Jared Jones and John Moser.

Twelve school-board candidates include Fred Buckmaster, Amber Getto, Clay Hendrix (incumbent), Matt Hyde (incumbent), Patty Julian, Jay Lingenfelter, Dante Martell, Tedd McDonald, Bobby Parmenter, Carmen Schank (incumbent), Deby Smotherman and Richard Wiersma, Jr.

Richard Gent did not seek re-election because of term limits.

Incumbents Christy Lattin, Gary Smith and Michael Spencer filed for the Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board but incumbent Lingenfelter decided to file for school board. Newcomers seeking election are Thomas Hutchings and Larry Tucker. The Mosquito, Vector and Noxious Weed Abatement Board, which has four openings, is nonpartisan.

After filing for office, candidates in all cases are required to file their financial disclosure statements by March 26. Montalvo said candidates also have until March 27 to withdraw from the ballot according to Nevada Revised Statutes.

Statewide offices up for a four-year term include the following: Governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state controller and attorney general. Except for secretary of state and comptroller, the other state officers are either termed out or have decided to run for another office.

The U.S. Senate term is for six years.

Statewide races are as follows:

(I) indicates candidate is the incumbent; Assembly terms are two years. All other non-judicial offices are four-year terms.

U.S. Senate:

Sherry Brooks, R

Sarah Gazala, R.

Vic Harrell, R

Tom Heck, R

Dean Heller, R (I)

Danny Burleigh, D

David Knight, D

Bobby Mahendra, D

Allen Rheinhart, D

Jacky Rosen, D

Jesse Sbaih, D

Tim Hagan, L

Kamau Bakari, IA

Barry Michaels, Independent

Richard Charles, Independent

Congress District 2:

Mark Amodei, R (I)

Sharron Angle, R

Joel Beck, R

Ian Luetkehans, R

Vance Alm, D

Patrick Fogarty, D

Jesse Hurley, D

Clint Koble, D

Jack Schofield Jr., D

Rick Shepherd, D

Governor:

John Bonaventura, D

Asheesh Dewan, D

David Jones, D

Steve Sisolak, D

Henry Thorns, D

Chris Giunchigliani, D

Edward Dundas, R

Jared Fisher, R

Adam Laxalt, R

Stan Lusak, R

Dan Schwartz, R

Stephanie Carlisle, R

Frederick Conquest, R

William "Bill" Boyd, R

Russell Best, IAP

Jared Lord, L

Ryan Bundy, Independent

Lt. Governor:

Laurie Hansen, D

Janine Hansen, IAP

Eugene Hoover, R

Brent Jones, R

Scott LaFata, R

Kate Marshall, D

Gary Meyers, R

Michael Roberson, R

Ed Uehling, Independent

Secretary of State:

Ernest Aldridge, R

Nelson Araujo, D

Barbara Cegavske, R (I)

Treasurer:

Bob Beers, R

Zach Conine, D

Bill Hoge, IAP

Andrew Martin, D

Derek Uehara, R

Controller:

Catherine Byrne, D

Ron Knecht, R (I)

Attorney General:

Wes Duncan, R

Aaron Ford, D

Joel Hansen, IAP

Stuart MacKie, D

Craig Mueller, R

State Senate District 17:

Curtis Cannon, D

James Settelmeyer, R (I)

Assembly District 38:

Robin Titus, R (I)

Board of Regents District 9:

Carol Del Carlo, R (I)