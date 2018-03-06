Candidates file for local offices

Filing for the 2018 political season began with a horse race Monday to the Churchill County Clerk/Treasurer's office.

Before filing opened for the next two weeks, five candidates jockeyed in line to be the first to file. A tie ensued when the clerk's office opened two windows to allow Richard Hickox and Linda Rothery to submit their paperwork simultaneously.

Hickox filed for the open nonpartisan sheriff's position being vacated by Ben Trotter, who decided to run for New Township Justice of the Peace against incumbent Mike Richards. Rothery, a Republican and longtime employee of the clerk/treasurer's office, will try to succeed Kelly Helton, who decided not to seek re-election.

Hickox recently celebrated 19 years with the Churchill County Sheriff's Office.

"I love Churchill County and the sheriff's office, and what we and do for the county," said Hickox, who has spent the last three years as a captain.

Before his current position, Hickox served as a sergeant dealing with major investigations.

Rothery, who serves as the chief deputy clerk, said she's had a goal to move up in the clerk/treasurer's office but only after Helton decided to retire. Since she has been with the county, Rothery said the office has computerized most files and will soon have new software for improving the entry of property tax information, other financial information and voter registration.

District Attorney Art Mallory, who is seeking his fifth term, said residents have a consistent voice with his office.

"We have had tremendous continuity to the office and hopefully to the county," said the Fallon Republican after filing. "I love my work, and the people of Churchill County. Part of the job reflects on the value of Churchill County."

Denise Mondhink-Felton, a Republican, is seeking her second term as assessor. Like the clerk's office, Mondhink-Felton said the assessor's office is improving its software but for tax collection.

"We'll start testing this year, and conversion and implementation will happen in 2019," she said.

Mondhink-Felton said her goal is to continue to streamline the department, update technology and make the overall process as paperless as possible.

Another candidate running for her second term is Churchill County Recorder Tasha Hessey, also a Republican

"We've had a productive four years," said Hessey who completed her coursework from the University of Nevada, Reno to become a certified public official. "We've completed indexing old records into the data bank. We're the only county in the state to have our documents in the data base.

Later in day, three candidates filed for the nonpartisan Churchill School Board including incumbent Carmen Schank. Two other newcomers are Dante Martell and Richard Wiersma Jr.

Trotter and Richards filed for Justice of the Peace in January. The office is for a six-year term.

Filing ends on March 16. The Churchill County Clerk's/Treasurer's Office hours for filing are from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The filing fee is $100 for commissioner, assessor, clerk/treasurer, district attorney, public administrator, recorder and sheriff and $30 for Churchill County Mosquito, Vector, and Noxious Weed Abatement District 2 and the Churchill County School Board.

Churchill County Mosquito, Vector, and Noxious Weed Abatement District 2 is also nonpartisan.

Statewide offices up for a four-year term include the following: Governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state controller and attorney general. Except for secretary of state and comptroller, the other state officers are either termed out or have decided to run for another office.

Other offices include U.S. Senate; representative in Congress, District 2; senate, District 17; and state Assembly, District 38.

Board of Regent district 9 representing Carson City as well as other rural counties such as Churchill, Douglas and Lyon is also open.