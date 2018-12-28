Canine lullabies for your BFF

I hope your holidays were wonderful! We certainly had a lovely Christmas and crisp New Year. The most interesting gift we received was actually a gift for Watson. He received a CD of Canine Lullabies. These lullabies were produced by Terry Woodford who is an incredible songwriter, producer and engineer.

Woodford has worked with the Supremes, Temptations and Commodores. Terry's latest musical creations aren't top-10 songs played on the radio, but they are played in shelters to calm the residents.

Woodford's music wasn't originally intended for dogs but was a happy accident. It was a byproduct of one of his previous projects: to create tunes that would quiet crying babies. Woodford figured he'd use traditional lullabies but added the human heart beat to the sound track.

His rationale was that we are in a chaotic environment and we're drawn to structure and order. Lullabies are very simply structured, so babies and animals are attracted to them because of the calming melody.

His instincts were good because he is constantly besieged by requests for the CD from shelters who have used them to calm their residents. Woodford has offered any shelter that requests it a free CD.

Researcher exploring music's impact on shelter animals have confirmed the positive effect it can have. In fact, one of the shelters in Colorado Springs, Colorado played the CD, and within minutes the dogs had calmed down and quit barking. You can see this in action at http://www.caninelullabies.com.

The CD is especially helpful for animals who freak out at the sound of fireworks and shooting.

Watson is terrified of thunder, fireworks and shooting, so the CD is perfect to calm his fears. Actually, I'm enchanted by the sweetness of the whole project. I love lullabies!

