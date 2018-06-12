Cannabis educational seminar Wednesday

The Green Cross Farmacy is hosting a free Cannabis educational seminar open to the public Wednesday, leading up the City Hall hearing on recreational marijuana ordinance 7 p.m. June 19.

The seminars discusses topics including health benefits, ways to consume cannabis, how to get a medical card, recreational versus medical, state laws, and a Q&A session.

Guest speaker is Julie Monteiro, nurse, Agent of The Green Cross Farmacy, and Co-Owner of Cannabis Nurse Magazine.

The educational seminar is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the City Convention Center 100 Campus Way.

Another seminar will take place from 5-8 p.m. June 18 at the old Post Office, 90 N. Main St. It will be hosted by the Fallon Food Hub.