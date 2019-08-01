Cantaloupe festival, fair comes to Fallon in late August

Calling all Northern Nevadans with a love of cantaloupe and anyone who enjoys beautiful summer days in the country.

Make your way to the Churchill County Fairgrounds during the last weekend of August for the annual Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair. Enjoy a variety of cantaloupe goodies at Fallon’s 3-day tribute to its most prized specialty crop, including Troy’s famous cantaloupe daiquiris, cantaloupe beer from Great Basin Brewing Company, cantaloupe ice cream, cantaloupe cotton candy, and so much more. Visit the food and shopping vendors (there are over 70 again this year) for unique items and delicious fair food, and then be sure to stock up on produce in the farmers market tent.

This year’s two night concert series in the main arena is going to be a blast. Rock n’ roll lovers mark your calendars to rock with the Hollywood Roses, a spot-on Guns N Roses experience, on Aug. 23 with opening act Wily Savage starting at 6:30 p.m. And country music fans look out. The festival brings to the stage the Vegas McGraw and Faith Hill act, an authentic tribute to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, with opening acts Steve and Raena Blais, and Makayla Taylor on Aug. 24, starting at 5:30 p.m. Pre-purchase weekend passes online for $12 to get access to both nights of concerts.

There will be multiple shows on the small stage throughout each day, featuring Sam Malcolm the juggling comedian, interactive drumming with the Drumchik Liz Broscoe, Golden West Winds Air Force Band, Reno band Arizona Jones, plus other fun demonstrations and exhibitions. New this year is an exhibit you will not want to miss.

Jennifer’s Barnyard Races will be at the Festival each day featuring races comprised of pigs, ducks, turkeys, and more — it is going to be a must-see show for kids and adults alike!

Additional activities include Kent’s Cornhole Classic on Aug. 24, a greased pig chase, and other fun country fair classics. Schoeppner Shows Carnival will be open each day with 9-plus rides and a midway.

Bring the kids for a day of fun and interactive learning with agriculture education displays from the Churchill County Farm Bureau, Churchill County 4-H, Churchill County and Oasis FFA Chapters, local beekeepers, the Nevada Department of Ag, Churchill County Museum, the High Desert Youth Grange, and more. Don’t miss the opportunity to cuddle with cows, chickens, goats, donkeys, and all other types of livestock animals! Wander through the Exhibit Hall to see all of the amazing talent that comes out of Churchill County and then take a stroll through the antique tractor displays. We have something for everyone!

Pre-purchase weekend passes now to save $3 per ticket. Weekend passes are $12 for ages 11 and older, $3 for children ages 3-10, and admission is free for children under 3 years of age; weekend passes are good for all three days of the event, plus both nights of concerts. Passes can be purchased online at falloncantaloupefestival.com or locally in Fallon at CC Communications.

Day admission at the gate is $8 for ages 11 and older and $2 for children ages 3-10; weekend passes at the gate are $15 for ages 11 and older and $6 for children ages 3-10.

Visit falloncantaloupefestival.com for information and to purchase your weekend passes.