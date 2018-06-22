CAPS: Do you know which breeds make a mutt?

Watson here and there have been folks at the dog park saying their dog is a mutt. Some of my best friends are mutts, so I wanted to know, what are mutts?

A mutt is a mixed-breed dog that is a cross between three or more different breeds. They do not belong to one officially recognized breed. There are about 150 million mutts worldwide.

Presently scientists are trying to understand how dog DNA changed as dogs went from living in the wild to cohabiting with humans. It's now possible to tell which breeds make up your dog's lineage using DNA tests. How cool is that?

My mom recently discovered a website that is run by Darwin's Dogs, a program at the Broad Institute in Cambridge, Mass. It is a center for genome studies. You can find it at darwinsdogs.org.

According to its mission statement, Darwin's Dogs is following the paw prints of evolution by seeking to understand just how dogs became man's best friend. Over time, dogs have evolved to be an important part of human existence, and now scientists can analyze dog's DNA to follow that path.

Dogs have been bred by humans for centuries to create specific traits and over the years; the American Kennel Society recognizes 190 specific breeds. Sometimes it is not easy to identify a dog's lineage. Enter DNA testing and you will know for sure what your dog is.

I'm sure you have seen the commercials for genetic testing for humans, so if you are curious about your dog's lineage, it might be a good idea to check out the DNA test at Darwin's Dogs.

My mom is sure I'm a Labrador, but even without the proof she is sure that I'm her boy and beyond that it doesn't matter.

XOXO Watson

