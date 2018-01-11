CAPS: Farewell to Piper the runway king

Piper was a working dog who found his calling at an airport runway in Traverse City, Mich. On his last shift he chased a snowy owl from the runway for a grand total of 8,367 birds he had scared during his career.

Airports need a plan to mitigate natural hazards like wildlife, and Piper became the plan for Cherry Capitol Airport. Piper worked 40 hours a week keeping the runway clear and safe for planes to take off and land. He was a natural at the job because he loved chasing the rodents, foxes and other wildlife off the runways.

He was trained by his dad, Brian Edwards, who was his constant companion, trainer and friend. Piper gained fame for his performance because he was so darn good at it and quite the photogenic rogue. He was a beautiful border collie who looked great in his aviator goggles.

Piper was outfitted with special equipment that protected his eyes, ears and feet.

Sadly, Piper had prostate cancer, and even with the most advanced treatment, the disease progressed. Nothing could stop Piper until his final day when he succumbed to illness. I'm pretty sure Piper is watching out for the aviators who depended on him from over the rainbow. Please check out Piper at http://www.airportk9.org where you can see him in all his glory.

IN NEED OF

Donations for veterinarian bills. We have some animals who need daily medical items and we could use some help meeting the cost of treatment.

Volunteers to help build kennels. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Warm blankets and towels for our kennels.

Folks to sign up for Amazon Smile program, details below.

Volunteers to walk dogs or play with cats. Call 775-423-7500 for details.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are unable to pick up cans because of trailer problems, but please continue to save them.

SHOUT OUT TO

The wonderful Fallon restaurants that made our December raffle give-away possible. When choosing a restaurant, please patronize the folks who help CAPS and keep our community strong by supporting local causes. When you eat at these establishments, thank them for supporting CAPS. A Four Paws Salute to Courtyard Cafe, Depot, J.D.'s, Jerry's, La Fiesta, Main Street Cafe, Stockman's, Susie's BBQ, Papa Murphy's, Pizza Factory and The Wok.

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart this month with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have caps, shirts, and mugs, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

January Pet Holidays: Walk Your Pet Month

To register in the AmazonSmile program, a website operated by Amazon. Customers enjoy many of the same selection of products, low prices and shopping features as on Amazon.com. The only difference is that, when you shop on AmazonSmile (smile.amazon.com), the AmazonSmile Foundation will donate 0.5 percent of the price of eligible purchases to the charitable organization selected by you.

Flower Tree Nursery will be raffling a 20-gallon tree March 15 and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, a CAPS volunteer, contributed this week's column.