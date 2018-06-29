CAPS: How to get into the perfect summer shape

Watson here and I'm so happy it's summer because it's swim time. I don't wear a swim suit. In fact, I swim in the buff. That said, I have to put my best paw forward and make a great impression as I dog paddle through the water. I have a few tips that will get you svelte fast.

The first thing you need to do is calculate your calories. OK, I know you eat what your mom gives you, so for all the mom's out there make sure you aren't feeding your pet too much food.

The way to do that is to measure the food you put into your pet's bowl. Did you know that 10 extra kibbles can add up to a pound of weight gain a year?

Treats are a huge way to blow up your pet's waistline. Choose low-calorie, no-sugar goodies that provide a health benefit. Watch out because one or two snacks a day can add calories. Just a few calories per day can add unwanted pounds over a year.

Veggies are always an alternative to dog cookies. Personally I love green beans, broccoli and cooked carrots. I'm also a fool for pumpkin because it is sweet and oh so good on my food.

Cut those carbs! Read the food labels to make sure that the food you are feeding your pet isn't all grain. Look to see how much protein is in the food. High protein and low carbohydrates are the type of food recommended for cutting fat and getting slim. Good luck. I'll see you at the lake. I'll be skinny dipping! XOXO Watson

IN NEED OF

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you. If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

Emergency funds for spay/neutering cats and kittens.

We need folks who have not spay/neutered their cats to do so. We have taken in four mother cats and 22 kittens. If you need to get your cat spay/neutered and cannot afford it, please see the information below about SNAPS.

SHOUT OUT TO

Audrey Mondhink for collecting and donating cans to CAPS. We send a Big Tail Wag to you!

Judy Carlson for donating towels and blankets for use in our kennels. A Four Paws salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on July 21 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

June Pet Holiday: World Pet Memorial Day, a time to remember our pets who have crossed the Rainbow Bridge.

SNAPS is a program offered through CAPS that provides low-cost spay/neutering for cats and dogs. To qualify for SNAPS, you need to have one of the following: Medicaid, a child enrolled in NV Check Up Program, food stamps, 2017 tax return stating income is less than $30,000 or Veterans disability card including a photo ID. Also required are a Churchill County ID and a co-pay. For more information, call CAPS at 775-423-7500.

Flower Tree Nursery will again be raffling a 20-gallon tree on Sept. 15, and the winner doesn't have to be present to win. The raffle tickets are available at Flower Tree, and they are $1 for one ticket and $5 for six tickets.

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likeable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com. Kathleen Williams-Miller, is a CAPS volunteer.