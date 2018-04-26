CAPS is best nonprofit organization

Imagine the thrill at CAPS when we were informed we were voted best nonprofit organization in the Lahontan Valley News Best of Fallon.

CAPS grew out of a need within the community for a humane solution to the problem of people dumping their animals. Many unwanted animals were discarded at the local dumps and left to die. In 1986, a meeting addressing animal welfare was convened. The 12 people who showed up eventually became known as the "Dirty Dozen."

The original CAPS was housed in the old post office. Eventually, CAPS outgrew its facilities and, with a lot of help from NAS Fallon, moved to Crook Road. CAPS expanded so rapidly that it quickly outgrew the Crook Road shelter. Eventually, land was leased by Churchill County on Pasture Road.

Money was a problem until June Grinstead donated $30,000 to get the shelter going. Norma Klenakis wrote two grants that parlayed the original amount to $60,000, and then another gift from June of $8,000 brought the total to $68,000. At last CAPS would become a reality.

Marty Brown of Lumos & Associates was an invaluable source of help with permits, wells and septic system plans. Ron Evans, Churchill County High School vocational teacher, had his classes build dog houses and the shelter itself. The metal shop at the high school worked on the cat kennels. Oasis Air Conditioning and Heating donated equipment, expertise and labor to install heating and cooling.

Although CAPS wasn't always a no-kill shelter, it is now. The guests in our care can now look forward to living and enjoying each day until we find the perfect happy-ever-after home. We rescue many animals from the local pound and find them homes.

How is CAPS funded? We get our funding from donations, Churchill County and several fundraisers: Bark in the Park, CAPS garage sale, Murder Mystery Dinner, Flower Tree Nursery raffles and CAPS at Walmart. Many jobs are filled by volunteers who spend up to 30 hours a week working. CAPS relies on our community and the wonderful folks who live here for support. Thank you for 33 years of support. Fallon is the small town with a big heart.

IN NEED OF

Participants for the Bark in the Park 5K Annual Strut Your Mutt, to be held May 5. Details are below, or call CAPS at 775-423-7500. Pre-registration forms are at CAPS or Fitness for $10.

Aluminum cans, which we recycle to augment our shelter funds. We are now able to pick up cans from you! If you have cans to pick up, call 775-423-7500.

SHOUT OUT TO

Everyone in the community who vote CAPS as the best nonprofit organization. Your generous hearts have kept our no-kill shelter alive. A Four Paw Salute to you!

COME SEE US

CAPS will be at Walmart on May 19 with the Kissin' Booth and a puckered-up pooch. Come by to get your pooch smooch. We have colorful caps and shirts, so be sure to check out the merchandise after you have loved on our pup.

DON'T FORGET

Maddie's Project will be paying for CAPS adoptions today and tomorrow only.

Bark in the Park and its annual Strut Your Mutt 5K walk/run will be held on May 5 at the Churchill County Fairgrounds. Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m. The run begins at 9. The entrance fee is $15 for individuals, or $50 for a group of four. All dogs must be on a leash. Many free activities for the family are at the fairgrounds starting at 10.

April Pet Holidays: World Veterinary Day, April 28

CONTACT CAPS

CAPS' mailing address is P.O. Box 5128, Fallon, 89407. CAPS' phone number is 775-423-7500. CAPS' email address is caps@cccomm.net. Please visit the CAPS website (www.capsnevada.com) and Facebook page (Churchill Animal Protection Society). Be sure to "Like" CAPS on Facebook because we are really likable.

CAPS is open to the public on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Do you have questions, comments or a great story? Contact me, jkwmil@outlook.com.

Kathleen Williams-Miller, is a CAPS volunteer.