CAPS sees donations decline

The Churchill Animal Protection Society (CAPS) is experiencing two problems associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

Donations are down, and people have been surrendering their dogs.

Gaby Negrete, CAPS executive director, said the loss in donations comes from residents who are worried with their finances and from cancelled fundraising events.

Because of the state government shutdown of events and a restriction placed on the number of people who can gather at one location doe to the pandemic, she said CAPS can’t hold any fundraisers in front of Walmart, and the annual Bark in the Park scheduled for May 9 has been cancelled.

“We’re hoping we can hold it by the end of summer,” she said.

Negrete said the additional donations help with the costs associated with medical attention, vaccines and spaying, but chewy.com has provided food. She said CAPS’ inventory of cleaning supplies has also dwindled.

Founded in 1986, CAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit shelter caring for homeless dogs and cats. Adoptions for dogs have also decreased, but she said the number of surrenders keeps growing.

“We try to ask the people to keep their dogs,” Negrete said. “If they say they can’t afford food, we try to help them out.”

She added some surrenders come from people who are moving out of the area. Negrete said CAPS isn’t facing the same overcrowding from cats.

CAPS is open by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesday and on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Negrete said people can call for an appointment during those times although someone can stay later if needed.

People can send a donation one of three ways to CAPS. By mail (with a check) to P.O. Box 5128, Fallon 89407; select the donate button on the CAPS Facebook page; or select the donate button on its website at https://capsnevada.com.

Across the valley at the City of Fallon’s animal shelter, Community Service Director Tony Burgess said its adoption hasn’t been affected. Other agencies have contacted the shelter about dogs, an as a result, a rescue society picked two pooches up, and the Nevada Humane Society in Carson City has taken dogs for adoptions.

“We’ve had some surrenders, a few strays, but business is as usual,” Burgess said.

According to Burgess, the shelter’s budget has enough funds to provide food for the animals, and he said donations also come in.

Several weeks ago, Carson City residents cleaned out their shelter. Executive Director Greg Hall said every adoptable dog found a home.

Carson City is seeing a slightly different problem in surrenders and adoptions than Churchill County

“First and foremost, we’re seeing a lot of positivity,” said Hall. “You might think people would abandon animals or freak out or think I can’t even help myself, I don’t have a job or I’m at risk, but that’s not what we’re seeing.”