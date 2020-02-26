Captured fugitive makes first court appearance

A Fallon man who evaded authorities for 15 years appeared in New River Township Justice Court on Monday morning on a charge of failure to appear for a jury trial, a category D felony.

Wesley Allen Lattin failed to appear in district court on Aug. 25, 2005, on charges of sexual assault on a 14-year-old juvenile. He was captured Friday after a tip from the U.S. Marshal’s office led to his arrest on property belonging to his sister and brother-in-law on Tarzyn Road north of Fallon.

The criminal complaint , which was first issued Feb. 3, 2006 but presented Monday, stated Lattin, on or about Aug. 22, 2005, failed to appear or surrender himself within 30 days of the required appearance date, which was the time and place set for a jury trial.

During Monday’s hearing in justice court, Judge Ben Trotter appointed public defender Charles Woodson to represent Lattin. A status hearing is scheduled later this week in Justice Court, and Lattin will then appear in the Tenth District Court next week to respond to the felony charges.

Churchill County Sheriff Richard Hickox said the tip from the U.S Marshals revealed Lattin was living in an underground bunker near his sister’s residence. He said CCSO personnel observed Lattin entering and exiting the residence and doing work on the property. The Sparks Police Department’s SWAT team and CCSO arrested Lattin after serving a search and seizure warrant.