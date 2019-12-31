Cattlemen’s Update makes January stop in Fallon

As constant as the wintry weather that sweeps across Northern Nevada, the annual Cattlemen’s Update begins its travels to seven communities in early January to provide the area’s cattle producers with up-to-date information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and business sustainability.

This year’s presentation in Fallon is Jan. 7 beginning with registration at 5:30 p.m. at the Fallon Convention Center. The Churchill County Cowbells will provide dinner. The University of Nevada, Reno’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension sponsor the Cattlemen’s Update with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency and local sponsors.

The Nevada Rancher, a publication of the Nevada News Group, is one of this year’s 22 local sponsors.

In addition to the Fallon presentation, the Cattlemen’s Update begins with a Monday morning session in Reno and then travels to Vinton, Calif., less than an hour away from the Truckee Meadows. Prior to arriving in Fallon on Jan. 7, the presents will give their update at the Smith Valley Community Hall on Wellington beginning at 10 a.m.

The Cattlemen’s Update finishes the week on Jan. 8 at Ely, Jan. 9 at Elko and Jan. 10 at the Humboldt County Cooperative Extension Building in Winnemucca.

The cost of the workshop is $20 per ranch.

Professor Barry Perryman from CABNR will serve as the announcer and facilitator for the two-hour session. Each year the agenda reflects the latest trends in the cattle industry.

This year’s agenda includes:

Keynote speakers Leo and Sam McDonnell, owners of Midland Bull Test in Columbus, Mont., will discuss bull testing and how it impacts cow efficiency and feedlot performance.

Paul Meiman, the newest faculty member, will offer research information on virtual fencing opportunities. Meiman is assistant professor of Range and Livestock and Wildlife Interactions at UNR’s Elko County Cooperative Extension office.

CABNR assistant professor Mozart Fonseca will discuss understanding the effects of cattle nutrition on epigenetics. Information will focus on potential consequences to the herd.

Steve Foster, associate professor and extension educator with UNR, will provide regulatory updates and market outlooks for producers.

What’s the Deal with Fake Meat is the topic of information from Jill Scolfield and Bill Dale of the Nevada Beef Council.

In addition to the main presentations, each session will have local veterinarian and sponsor updates.

The 2020 sponsors are American Ag Credit, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Carter Agri-Systems, Churchill County Cowbells, Humboldt County Cattlewomen, InterMountain Beef, Kirby Manufacturing, Inc. – Cattle Feeding Equipment; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic, MWI-Animal Health, Neff Mill, Nevada Beef Council, Nevada Cattlemen’s Association, Nevada Rancher, Snyder Pinenut Livestock Supply, Plumas Sierra County Cattlemen’s Association, Producers Livestock Marketing Association, Progressive Rancher, Sierra Valley Resource Conservation District, Smith Valley FFA, Snyder Livestock, Steptoe FFA (Ely) and White Pine Veterinarian Clinic.

For information, contact Staci Emm, Mineral County Cooperative Extension at emms@unce.unr.edu or 775-475-4227 (office) or 775-312-0424 (cell).