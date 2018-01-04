Cattlemen’s Update provides latest information for ranchers

The Cattlemen's Update will provide Nevada's cattle producers and ranchers with the most current education and research information Jan. 8-12 at various locations across Nevada. The program will be conducted in Fallon on Jan 9 at the Fallon Convention Center beginning at 5:30 p.m. Dinner is provided.

The annual event is being presented by the University of Nevada, Reno's College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, with support from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency, the Nevada Department of Agriculture and other local sponsors.

"This is a great opportunity for livestock producers in Nevada to interact with University faculty to learn about ongoing research and Extension education programs and to hear updates from the Nevada Department of Agriculture," said Dean Bill Payne from CABNR. "Our new Extension director, Ivory Lyles, will also be on hand to meet and talk with participants."

The Cattlemen's Update provides current research-based information about important management practices and issues that may affect the efficiency, productivity, profitability and sustainability of cattle production businesses. Each day, the program is held at a different location in the state, where experts discuss pertinent topics with participants.

Sessions are approximately three to four hours, and the cost is $20 per ranch per location attended, which includes lunch or dinner, event proceedings and the "Red Book" record-keeping guide for cattlemen.

Experts from the University and Nevada, Reno; Nevada Department of Agriculture; and Nevada Cattlemen's Association will discuss the following topics: University of Nevada Cooperative Extension update; College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources, horses and burro update; advances in meat science at the University of Nevada, Reno; progress of foothill abortion research in Nevada; have your cattle been watered enough; use of electronic identification tags for age and source verification, interstate movement and disease surveillance; intrastate movement of livestock; Nevada climate and drought update; sponsor updates; local veterinarian update.

Recommended Stories For You

For information, contact Mineral County Extension Educator Staci Emm at emms@unce.unr.edu or 775-475-4227. Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call or notify Emm at least three days prior to the scheduled event.

Local sponsors include American AgCredit; Boehringer-Ingelheirm Pharmaceuticals; Churchill County Cowbells; First National Bank of Ely; Humboldt County Cattlewomen; Kirby Manufacturing, Inc.; Lahontan Valley Veterinary Clinic; Multimin USA; MWI, Animal Health; Nevada Beef Council; Nevada Cattlemen's Association; Pinenut Livestock Supply; Plumas-Sierra Cattlemen's Association; Plumas-Sierra County Conservation District; Plumas-Sierra County Farm Bureau; Producers Livestock Marketing Association; Progressive Rancher; Smith Valley Future Farmers of America and Steptoe Future Farmers of America.