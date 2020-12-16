CC Communications conducts groundbreaking ceremony to house operations, customer service under one roof

CC Communications broke ground Monday morning on a new building that will consolidate many operations under one roof.

The new complex at 899 S. Maine St., includes a 14,000-square foot building that will house all administrative, network operations and customer service operations, General Manager Mark Feest said Monday. The adjacent buildings are scheduled to be remodeled to include the CC Communications group and training room. When the construction wraps up this fall, Feest said the current operations at two locations on West Williams Avenue will be moved into the new facility.

“We thought about this for a while on what kind of company we are, and we want to be more customer focus and have our employees working as a team in the best way we can to bring service to this community,” he said after the groundbreaking.

By consolidating its operations, Feest said CC Communications is investing more in the community and downtown area. He said the complex anchors with the Churchill County Museum and the William N. Pennington Life Center on South Maine Street and enhances Mayor Ken Tedford’s beatification project. Feest said the proposed Food Hub on South Main Street will also encourage others to upgrade their properties.

Feest said the project will cost $5.4 million for demolition, the new building and remodeling of the training facility. K7 Construction, which also built the Fallon Youth Center, was awarded the bid for construction. Hiskett & Sons handled the demolition.

Commission Chairman Pete Olsen said CC Communications has put the county on the map with its wide range of services and innovation.

“This is a step on the path towards continuing to build out an amazing home-grown company inside Churchill County,” he said. “It’s an incredible story. We’re so lucky to have this business here in our community, and it’s county owned.”

Olsen said more than 85% of the homes and businesses in Churchill County have fiber.

“We are the best rural community in the United States,” he added, referring to the services CC Communications provides. “It’s all home grown. We did it.”

CC Communications took a major step with its operations five years ago with fiber. According to information provided to the LVN in 2015, the company’s gigabit launch included a range of broadband tier upgrades, starting at 100 megabits-per-second (Mbps), 250 megabits-per-second (Mbps), and 1 Gbps. All tiers included a Total Solutions package with PC protection, unlimited online back-up, upgraded wireless router and in-home installation and set-up.

The new facility will increase CC Communications’ focus to enhance the broadband customer’s experience with the construction.

“Whether it is initiating service, resolving a trouble ticket, ensuring accurate billing, or deploying new fiber, the activities that impact the customer’s experience are a team effort,” Feest said in a media release.