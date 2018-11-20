CCHS presents ‘A Ceremony of Carols’

The Churchill County High School Music Department presents "A Ceremony of Carols; A Christmas Celebration" on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 beginning at 6:30 p.m. each night.

The choir recently sung the national anthem and another selection at a school-board meeting.

This festive event includes fantastic music, a royal court, a four-course dinner featuring tri tip steak and holiday cheer for family and friends.

"A Ceremony of Carols" will take place in the parish hall at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Tedford Lane. Tickets are $25 each or a table for eight for $200. All seats are reserved. A silent auction and raffle round out the night's event.

Tickets may be purchased at the Churchill County High School Office at 1 Greenwave Circle.