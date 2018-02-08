CCHS seeks blood donations at first drive of the year

Roses are red—and so is blood.

Just a day before Valentine's Day, Churchill County High School is spreading the love by participating in its first blood drive of the year as one of the strongest school donors in northern Nevada, according to United Blood Services.

In order to stay within that rank, the CCHS Health Occupations Students of America also is inviting the public to take part in Tuesday's event to further prepare for possible natural disasters and acts of violence.

"We want as many people as we can to help those in need," said HOSA and senior student Broder Thurston. "The big thing is not many people realize they're making an impact to save lives."

CCHS Health Science Teacher and HOSA Adviser Elaine Adams said UBS needs about 125 units per day in Northern Nevada.

Adams has been donating blood for 30 years and also donated her kidney to a school district colleague and friend in 2016.

"Once someone donates, they usually remain a donor for some time or do it for a long time," she said. "We have a great administrative staff that supports us and they see it as helping our community and people."

Donations aren't limited within Fallon but the help impacts lives statewide; CCHS also held a drive days after the Oct. 1 Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, with over 200 people in attendance.

CCHS holds blood drives three times per year as the school receives the highest turnout of donors.

"If we could get more students started at the high school age, the better," Adams said. "Kids really look forward turning 16, the age to donate, because they see their peers choosing to donate blood."

The CCHS blood drive goes from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the school's library. Adults looking to donate will be able to skip student lines.

All donors will receive a sandwich from Port of Subs.

Registration can be done at the time of donation or online at bloodhero.com.