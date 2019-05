CCHS students graduate Friday

This year’s senior from Churchill County High School will be joining graduates before them, as shown from the 2018 commencement exercise.

Steve Ranson / LVN file photo

Friday is the big day for more than 240 seniors who will be graduating from Churchill County High School.

The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at the Edward Arciniega Athletic Complex. Next year’s officers, Rylee Ott, Student Body president, and Aspen Mori, Senior Class president, will lead the procession from the staging area to the field.

Today’s Lahontan Valley News has its annual Pride of the Future program featuring graduating seniors.

“Not all were accepted (various offers by competing colleges, etc.), but a good portion of that definitely was,” said Monica Fairbanks, an English teacher who organizes the annual graduation ceremony.

Coach Brandon Sanders will be the event’s guest speaker. The Rev. Jimmy Myers is conducting the invocation and Motulalo Otuafi will present the benediction.

“We will be giving out award for perfect attendance as those numbers are finalized and identified, and we will be presenting an Honorary Diploma to the family of Taylar Hutchings, who passed away about four years ago,” Fairbanks said.

Fairbanks said students will be honored for their participation in school clubs and activities – HOSA (occupational health), FFA, Spanish Club, Native Americans, Honor Society, student government and JumpStart, to name a few – by wearing the associated stoles and honor cords that come with each group.

Fairbanks said the ranking for each student won’t be determined until this week.

“We will again be honored with a flyover by Naval Air Station Fallon,” Fairbanks said, “and our own Tom Fleming will be leading his Minor Details choir in a special presentation of ‘A Million Dreams’ from ‘The Greatest Showman’ to commemorate his final year of teaching after 36 years.

The senior class also received more than $2.5 in scholarships.

Scholarships awarded:

Ariana Anaya Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Ryan Bitter Nevada Classified School Employees Association Scholarship

Ryan Bitter Guardian Lodge #53 Free & Accepted Masons Scholarship

Ryan Bitter Fil-Am Association Scholarship

Ryan Bitter Fred C. Siemon Masonic Memorial Scholarship

Justin Bivens Fallon Rotary Club Scholarship

Madison Blea University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Madison Blea Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Madison Blea CC Communications

Madison Blea American Association of University Women

Madison Blea Freeman F. & Norma F. Morgan Memorial Scholarship- Alternate

Madison Blea Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary Mae Hayden Memorial Scholarship

Madison Blea CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Madison Blea Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Madison Blea Sierra Nevada Section Society of Women Engineers, Young Women in STEM Excellence

Madison Blea UNR Alumni- Fallon Chapter Scholarship

Madison Blea WTA 2019 Foundation Scholarship

Madison Blea Sara Swenson Memorial CCHS Musical Theatre

Rylee Buckmaster Nevada Museum of Art Scholastic Gold Key Portfolio Scholarship

Rylee Buckmaster Sierra Nevada College Art Show Award

Brittaney Butori Fallon Knights of Columbus Scholarship

Rylee Buckmaster Ken Geis Scholarship Fund

Shelby Chard CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Mackenzie Cutler CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Mackenzie Cutler Fallon Lions Club Scholarship

Mayla Dahl Umpqua College Sports Scholarship

Mayla Dahl Valley City State University Academic Scholarship

Mayla Dahl Valley City State University Track Scholarship

Nicholas Delgado Culver Stockton College Athletic Scholarship

Nicholas Delgado Presentation College Football Scholarship

Nicholas Delgado St. Mary’s University Athletic Scholarship

Nicholas Delgado Sterling College Athletic Scholarship

Nicholas Delgado Tabor College

Benjamin Dooley Boise State Football University

Benjamin Dooley Takedown Club Scholarship

Benjamin Dooley Oregon State University

Benjamin Dooley Washington State University

Benjamin Dooley University of Nevada – Reno

Benjamin Dooley University of Nevada – Las Vegas

Benjamin Dooley San Diego State University Athletic Scholarship

Benjamin Dooley University of California, Berkeley

Lesley Duenas Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Lorynn Fagg UNR Alumni- Fallon Chapter Scholarship Alternate

Shelby Fairfield Nevada Promise Scholarship

Deegan Furia Nevada Promise Scholarship

Deegan Furia Churchill County Republican Central Committee Scholarship

Logan Green Nevada Promise Scholarship

Anthony Grondin Great Basin College Maintenance Training Cooperative Scholarship

Kenna Hamlin Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation Scholarship

Kenna Hamlin CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Kenna Hamlin Greenwave Hall of Fame

Kenna Hamlin Kent & Carmae Whitaker Scholarship

Kenna Hamlin Virgil Getto Agriculture Scholarship

Jace Harmon Winnemucca Volunteer Fire Department

Jace Harmon University of Nevada Reno Pack Pride Scholarship

Jace Harmon George & Emma Dalton Memorial Scholarship

Jace Harmon CCHS PEP Club Scholarship

Jace Harmon Financial Horizons Credit Union Scholarship

Jace Harmon Kendrik J. Wright Memorial Scholarship

Jace Harmon Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Jace Harmon Holy Italian Catholic Family Scholarship

Jace Harmon UNR Alumni- Fallon Chapter Scholarship

Samantha Hines Churchill County Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Samantha Hines Nevada Promise Scholarship

Samantha Hines Soroptimist Frances Aquirre High School Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Nevada Promise Scholarship

Leta Ikonen West Hill College Rodeo Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Henry J. Koeckes Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Financial Horizons Credit Union Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Churchill County Cowbelles Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Farm Bureau Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Churchill County FFA Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Churchill County FFA/Nevada Cattlemen’s Scholarship

Leta Ikonen Fallon High School Rodeo

Leta Ikonen Churchill County FFA /American Ag Scholarship

Taylor Ingram University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Freeman F. & Norma F. Morgan Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Sierra Nevada Realtors ALYCE MCCRACKEN MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Taylor Ingram Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary Mae Hayden Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Jim Regan Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Soroptimist Frances Aquirre High School Scholarship

Taylor Ingram Celeste Bass Memorial Scholarship

Chase Irvin Clark College Athletic Scholarship

Brenden Larsen Maurice K. Meister Scholarship

Brenden Larsen CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Brenden Larsen Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Brenden Larsen Churchill County Cowbelles Scholarship

Brenden Larsen Greenwave Hall of Fame

Bryce Larsen Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation Scholarship

Bryce Larsen CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Bryce Larsen Churchill County Board of School Trustees Scholarship

Bryce Larsen Churchill County Cowbelles Scholarship

Bryce Larsen Fallon Lions Club Scholarship

Glenda Lee

Idaho State University Honors Program Scholarship

Glenda Lee

2019 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Churchill County Honoree

Glenda Lee

Freeman F. & Norma F. Morgan Memorial Scholarship- Alternate

Glenda Lee

Churchill Arts Council Scholarship

Glenda Lee

Churchill County Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Glenda Lee

CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Glenda Lee

Kent & Carmae Whitaker Scholarship

Allison Lister

University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Allison Lister

Oasis Online Scholarship

Allison Lister

Fallon Downtown Merchants Association Scholarship

Allison Lister

Preceptor Zeta Stipend

Allison Lister

Churchill County Administrators Association Scholarship

Allison Lister

University of Utah Scholarship

Allison Lister

Lewis-Clark State College Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Elmo & Donna Derrico Fallon Alumni Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Freeman F. & Norma F. Morgan Memorial Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez

Les & Betty Pearce Memorial

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Senior Spirit Award

Seidi Lopez Ramirez

CCHS PEP Club Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Hagan Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Ronald McDonald House Northern Nevada Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary Mae Hayden Memorial Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Seidi Lopez Ramirez Kara Kelly-Borgognone Memorial Scholarship

Comptyn Lords Churchill County Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Comptyn Lords CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Comptyn Lords Churchill County Administrators Association Scholarship

Comptyn Lords Rollan Melton Scholarship

Ailyn Manzo Duenas Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Ailyn Manzo Duenas Fil-Am Scholarship

Caige Mathern Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Journey Martin Churchill County Federal Credit Union Scholarship

Journey Martin CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Journey Martin American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship Award

Tristen Mathisen University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Tristen Mathisen Northern Arizona University Scholarship

Tristen Mathisen University of Arizona Scholarship

Tristen Mathisen Montana State University Achievement Award

Tristen Mathisen Utah State University Academic Scholarship

Chandler McAlexander Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Sean McCormick University of Idaho

Sean McCormick Carroll College Athletic Scholarship

Sean McCormick College of Idaho Athletic Scholarship

Sean McCormick Takedown Club Scholarship

Sean McCormick CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Sean McCormick NIAA The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Top Ten Student-Athletes of the Year

Selene Montes George & Emma Dalton Memorial Scholarship

Selene Montes CCHS PEP Club Scholarship

Selene Montes CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Selene Montes Fred C. Siemon Masonic Memorial Scholarship

Selene Montes Ronald McDonald House Northern Nevada Scholarship

Sophia Natividad CCHS National Honor Society Scholarship

Sophia Natividad University of Hawaii Maui Scholarship

Sophia Natividad Sara Swenson Memorial CCHS Musical Theatre

Sierra Orozco Northern Arizona University President’s Excellence Merit Scholarship

Sierra Orozco Rollan Melton Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi Brigham Young University Sports Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi Monmouth University Athletic Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi Austin Peay State University Athletic Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi University of Pacific Athletic Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi University of Nevada Reno Athletic Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi University of Hawaii Athletic Scholarship

Leilani Otuafi San Jose State University Athletic Scholarship

Margaret Otuafi Utah State University Eastern Sports Scholarship

Margaret Otuafi Westminster College Athletic Scholarship

Margaret Otuafi College of Southern Idaho Athletic Scholarship

Madison Paladini Steel Dynamics

Cala Plaizier University of Nevada Reno Pack Pride Scholarship

Tristan Rodarte Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Ashlie Romine Florida Southern College Pfeiffer Academic Scholarship

Ashlie Romine Florida Southern College Christoverson Academic Scholarship

Ashlie Romine Hawaiʻi Pacific University Presidential Scholarship

Nicole Sam University of Oregon Apex Scholarship

Nicole Sam University of Oregon Diversity Excellence Scholarship

Brian Seline Nevada Promise Scholarship

Stephanie Seline Temple University Japan TUJ Scholarship

Stephanie Seline Temple University Japan Matriculation Scholarship

Shelbi Schultz Skagit Valley College Athletic Scholarship

Shelbi Schultz Danville Area Community College Athletic Scholarship

Shelbi Schultz Iowa Lakes Community College Athletic Scholarship

Shelbi Schultz Barstow Community College Athletic Scholarship

Shelbi Schultz Brewton Parker College Athletic Scholarship

Cairayanne Sibley Nevada Promise Scholarship

Cairayanne Sibley Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Carlinn Silva Father Heslin Council Knights of Columbus Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens University of Nevada Reno Presidential Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens American Association of University Women

Elizabeth Stephens 2019 Teens in the Driver’s Seat Teen Advisory Board Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens Fallon Rotary Club Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens Fallon Rotary Club District Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens Nevada Energy Powerful Partnerships Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens Soroptimist Frances Aquirre High School Scholarship

Elizabeth Stephens Nevada Telecommunications Scholarship

Hayden Strasdin Ken Geis Scholarship Fund

Hayden Strasdin Systems Consultants Scholarship

Josey Suess Nevada Promise Scholarship

Stephanie Therianos University of Nevada Reno Nevada Scholars Scholarship

Stephanie Therianos Virginia Military Institute NROTC Scholars Merit Scholarship

Stephanie Therianos Marion Military Institute Presidential Scholarship

Stephanie Therianos United States Military Academy (West Point) Association of Graduates Scholarship

Angeleena Tomb Jim Regan Memorial Scholarship

Angeleena Tomb Nevada Promise Scholarship

Austin Vallaster George C. Coverston Scholarship

Austin Vallaster University of Nevada Reno Pack Advantage Scholarship

Caden Wallace Steel Dynamics Scholarship

Alexis Williams Westminster Founder’s Scholarship

Alexis Williams Fraternal Order of Eagles Scholarship

Alexis Williams Westminster Griffin Scholarship