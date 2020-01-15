CCMS recognizes students

Churchill County Middle School 2nd Quarter Students of the Month were recognized on Dec. 20 for their contributions to creating a positive school environment at CCMS. Students were also rewarded with a pizza lunch.

November: Chosen by Math Staff

6th Grade

Samantha Maffi

Jullian Gocong

7th Grade

Mako Chenyika

8th Grade

Thalia Mortensen de la Cruz

Ethan Tarner

December: Chosen by Blended Learning Community Staff

6th Grade

Kona Lacey

Aiden Clark

7th Grade

Kate Rothert

Dru Mackay

8th Grade

Kim Sandoval

Matthew Melancon