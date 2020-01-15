CCMS recognizes students
Churchill County Middle School 2nd Quarter Students of the Month were recognized on Dec. 20 for their contributions to creating a positive school environment at CCMS. Students were also rewarded with a pizza lunch.
November: Chosen by Math Staff
6th Grade
Samantha Maffi
Jullian Gocong
7th Grade
Mako Chenyika
8th Grade
Thalia Mortensen de la Cruz
Ethan Tarner
December: Chosen by Blended Learning Community Staff
6th Grade
Kona Lacey
Aiden Clark
7th Grade
Kate Rothert
Dru Mackay
8th Grade
Kim Sandoval
Matthew Melancon
