CCSO announces promotions, swearing in

Two deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office have recently been promoted.

Sgt. Lee D. Orozco was promoted to captain and will oversee the support division. He has been with the CCSO since 1996 and has filled a variety of roles and held the ranks of corporal, investigator and sergeant during that time.

“I am very happy and excited to have someone with that experience and knowledge in this agency’s administration,” Sheriff Richard Hickox said in a media release.

Deputy Matt Timmons was promoted to sergeant in the operations division. Timmons has been with the agency for 12 years.

“Sgt. Timmons is one of the hardest working and driven members of this agency,” Hickox said. “It is truly exciting to see what the future will hold for this outstanding young man. Congratulations to both of these outstanding examples of leadership, dedication, bravery and selfless sacrifice.”

In a separate ceremony, new CCSO Deputy Nathan Nollan was sworn in by Hickox.