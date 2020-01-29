CCSO arrests student for bringing gun to school

Both the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and Churchill County School District continue to investigate an incident involving a high-school student who possessed a small handgun in class last week.

Superintendent Dr. Summer Stephens said Monday the high school continues to investigate the incident and work with the sheriff’s office. She said any additional information will be shared as it becomes available. Sheriff Richard Hickox also said he didn’t have any updated information.

After being notified Wednesday night by the Churchill County School District, Hickox said the CCSO began an investigation and ultimately arrested the student. According to a statement released Thursday morning, the student was in possession of a small pneumatic pellet gun while in class.

Although the high school is in city limits, the Fallon Police Department said the student lives in the county, so the CCSO responded to the incident.

“The juvenile was subsequently arrested for being in possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds,” Hickox said. “No specific threat or target is known at this time.”

The school district said in a statement the student is not in school, and an investigation will be conducted to determine the appropriate action. Stephens said student safety is the district’s highest priority.

Hickox said the he believes the student acted alone.

“The safety and welfare of the residents and visitors to our community is a top priority for the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office along with our partner agencies, and we strongly urge everyone to report suspicious behavior as soon as possible,” Hickox said.

Stephens said the district’s reporting process including the SafeVoice program provided the information.

“The investigation will include an assessment of whether the reporting process can be improved and whether there are any additional steps to prevent weapons at school that should be implemented,” Stephens said in the statement.