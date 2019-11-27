CCSO says body of Lyon County man found east of Hazen

The body of a Lyon County man was discovered in the desert east of Hazen on Nov. 19 after his family reported him missing the day before.

Sheriff Richard Hickox of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office said the family of Tod Cline filed a missing person’s report with the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office when he did not return home. Cline’s family also provided CCSO on Nov. 18 with a copy of a homemade missing person flyer consisting of his picture, an image of his truck, additional identifying information and their contact information.

Later that afternoon, Hickox said a representative from Union Pacific Railroad notified the CCSO they had seen the missing person’s flyer circulating around with the picture of Cline and his truck. The railroad’s representative said that on the afternoon of Nov. 14, a crew had observed a truck matching that description stuck in the sand bordering the railroad tracks about 10 miles east of Hazen.

Hickox said personnel from the CCSO, along with members from Churchill County Search and Rescue, responded to the area where the truck was reported. The truck was located and confirmed as belonging to Cline; however, Hickox said he was not with the truck, and shoe impressions were located leaving the area. Deputies and search and rescue personnel followed the tracks and impressions until well into the early morning hours Nov. 19 when the tracks became too hard to follow in the dark.

Hickox said the CCSO and volunteers resumed tracking at daybreak and at about 11 a.m., they located Cline’s body lying on a sand dune. He said the investigation revealed Cline’s vehicle became stuck in the sand prior to the afternoon of Nov. 14. According to the report, Cline attempted unsuccessfully to dig the vehicle out, eventually abandoned the effort and began an attempt to walk out to find help.

The cause of death will be determined by the Washoe County Medical Examiner. No evidence of foul play was located or identified.

Hickox said the CCSO extends his condolences to Cline’s family and friend. He would also like to thank CCSO personnel, search and rescue, U.S. Navy personnel from Naval Air Station Fallon, and all the volunteers who joined in the search or offered their services and time to locate Cline.