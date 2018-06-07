CEDA breakfast features mining association president

The Churchill Economic Development Authority's monthly breakfast meeting on Wednesday features Dana Bennett, president of the Nevada Mining Association.

The breakfast begins at 6:45 a.m. at Stockman's Steakhouse.

With more than 25 years of public policy experience in Nevada, Bennett was previously the Northern Nevada Regional Director for the Governor's Office of Economic Development and Gov. Brian Sandoval's first senior researcher. She began her policy career at the Nevada Legislature where she served as the staff director for Nevada's Committee on Public Lands for nearly a decade.

Bennett also staffed policy committees concerned with state and local government operations, technology in education, and natural resources.

Between her tenures in the legislative and executive branches, Bennett spent many years in the private sector, operating a policy research business and employed as a legislative advocate with clients in mining, educational innovation, and construction, among others. With an abiding curiosity about Nevada's history, she took a break in her career to earn a doctorate in history from Arizona State University. Her dissertation explored the intersection between women legislators and tax policy development in Nevada before 1960. Bennett a has authored several books and articles about Nevada history.

RSVP to Beth at 775-423-8587 or beth@cedaattracts.com