CEDA breakfast focuses on Canada Connects trade mission

This month's Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council breakfast is Tuesday — not the usual meeting day of Wednesday — at 6:45 a.m. in the Stockman's Steak House.

A representative from the Alberta Enterprise Group will present information on the Canada Connects: Nevada trade mission. RSVP for breakfast to Beth at beth@cedaattracts.com, or call 775-423-8587.

The Alberta Enterprise Group also will present Canada Connects: Nevada Wednesday through Friday. A delegation from more than 50 Alberta businesses are expected to join this program and participate in a business-to-business matchmaking program with potential strategic business partners, distributors and investors from Nevada and the surrounding region.

The sessions are scheduled for Reno on Wednesday and Reno and Carson City on Thursday. The Alberta mission then flies to Las Vegas for the last leg of the visit on Thursday afternoon and Friday. While in Las Vegas, the Alberta delegation will see the Edmonton Oilers play the Vegas Golden Knights in an NHL game at T-Mobile Arena.

This three-day mission will connect Alberta business delegates with Nevada business leaders, policy makers and investors for a comprehensive program of high-level discussions, speeches, tours and trade and investment forums.

Nevada, not unlike Alberta in recent years, faced enormous challenges in diversifying its economy after the Great Recession of 2008. Since then, however, Nevada has created more than 140,000 new jobs and attracted nearly 7,000 private firms from out of state. Furthermore, it has established itself as a hub for innovation and investment in everything from renewable energy and advanced manufacturing to unmanned autonomous vehicles, smart cities, and data ecosystems.

The B2B portion will take place on Wednesday, Valentine's Day, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Grand Sierra Resort in the McKinley Room. Lunch will be served. The event is complementary, but space is limited. RSVP for the event with Jennifer Taylor at jennifer@neweconomywest.com.