CEDA breakfast is February 12

The monthly Business Council Breakfast is Feb. 12 at 6:45 a.m. at Stockman’s Three Sister’s Steak House and is sponsored by the Churchill County School District.

The presentation is on Life Ready 2020 which will be held March 3-4 for Churchill County School District students in seventh-12th grades. Life Ready 2020 offers students a career pathways experience that includes industry tours in the community, interactive skills exploration at the Fallon Convention Center and information sessions at Western Nevada College.

The sessions are deigned to help the community develop its local talent by raising career awareness and interest, highlight needed skills and inspire students to plan now for success.

RSVP to lisag@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587 by Feb. 11.