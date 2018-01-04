CEDA breakfast to focus on county’s health board

The Churchill County Board of Health will present the impacts of the board and committees assistance to the community at the monthly Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council Breakfast, which is Wednesday.

The Churchill County Board of Health's mission is to protect and improve the health of all people in Churchill County through integrated state, county and community efforts.

The breakfast begins at 6:45 a.m. at the Stockman's Steakhouse. RSVP to beth@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587.

Dr. Tedd McDonald has been serving as the county health officer since 2013, which includes two reappointments.

McDonald was an optometrist in Fallon from 1983-1998 before he relocated to Fort Worth, Texas, to further his medical education. He was a resident physician at John Peter Smith Hospital from 1998-2002 and then attending physician at University of North Texas Physicians Group until 2005. He continued to work in Fort Worth for another year before returning to Fallon in 2006, at which time he began work with the Banner Medical Group.

Churchill County Commission Chairman Pete Olsen is involved in his local community as a member of the Churchill County Board of Health and chairman of the Churchill Economic Development Authority.

Olsen is in partnership with his two brothers. They farm alfalfa, Triticale and corn to supply their dairy, Hillside Dairy, which has been in the family in Nevada for 103 years.