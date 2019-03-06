CEDA features Halloran as March’s speaker

Capt. Dave Halloran is March's speaker at the Churchill Economic Development Authority's Business Council monthly breakfast.

The breakfast is March 13 beginning at 6:45 a.m. RSVP to lisag@cedaattracts.com or call 775-423-8587 by March 12.

Halloran became the commanding officer at Naval Air Station Fallon in March 2016. He will be retiring from the Navy in March after a distinguished career. He graduated from the University of Arizona with a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and was commissioned through the Navy ROTC program in 1992. Upon the completion of flight training with the "Eagles" of Training Squadron Seven (VT-7) at NAS Meridian, Miss., he was designated a naval aviator in July 1995.

His initial flight training in the S-3B Viking was with the "Shamrocks" of Sea Control Squadron Forty One (VS-41), at NAS North Island, Calif. In 1996, he was assigned to the "Scouts" of VS-24 at NAS Cecil Field and NAS Jacksonville, Fla.

In 2000, he again joined VS-41, serving as a flight instructor, line division officer and landing signals officer. In 2002, he deployed as Carrier Air Wing Three (CVW-3) "CAG Paddles" aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). He was cross-trained to fly the F/A-18 Hornet and flew missions supporting Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In 2004, Halloran reported to the "Blue Wolves" of VS-35 at NAS North Island for his department head tour serving as training, operations and executive officer. In 2005, he attended the Naval War College in Newport, R.I., earning a master's degree in national security and strategic studies. Following graduation, he reported to U.S. Pacific Command to serve as the executive assistant to the director of Manpower, Personnel and Administration and then to be the chief of staff.

In July 2009, Halloran reported to the "Mighty Shrikes" of Strike Fighter Squadron 94 and served as the executive officer, completing a successful 2010 Unit Deployment Program (UDP) deployment to Iwakuni, Japan in support of Pacific theater operations. He became the Commanding Officer of VFA-94 in November 2011, where he oversaw the transition of the Mighty Shrikes from a land-based Marine Air Group 12 (MAG-12) squadron to a carrier-based CVW-17 squadron. In June 2013, he was assigned to the USS George Washington as the air boss.

During his career, Halloran has accumulated more than 2,800 flight hours and more than 700 carrier arrested landings.