CEDA kicks off summer with barbecue, raffle
June 7, 2018
The third annual Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council's "Please Don't Make Me Attend Another Event!" fundraiser kicks off Churchill Arts Council's first Concert in the Park with a barbecue and raffle at Oats Park.
All drawings will be done at the conclusion of the CEDA Business Council barbecue on June 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oats Park Pavilion.
Prizes will be individually raffled. You buy ticket only for the prizes you want to win.
Gold Ticket Raffle Item, $100
Traeger Pro Series 22 BBQ Pellet Grill (Retail Value $799.99). Courtesy of CC Communications
Silver Ticket Raffle Item, $50
Recommended Stories For You
Peppermill One Night Stay & four Reno Aces infield reserve tickets ($250)
Harvey's Lake Tahoe — Two nights, $50 dining and admission for two to the Improv Show ($300 value)
Atlantis — Merry Edwards Winemaker Dinner, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 ($390 value)
Silver Legacy — One night, $100 dining and admission for two to the Laugh Factory Comedy Club ($310 value)
Bronze Ticket Raffle Item, $25
BBQ Meat Pack — ($120 Value) Courtesy of Sanford Ranch
Fallon Food Hub basket — ($100 Value) Courtesy of Lowell and Sherry Black
Patio Furniture — ($150 value) Courtesy of Kent's Supply
Four Reno Aces Infield Reserve Tickets ($80 Value)
Stockman's Steakhouse — $150 Gift certificate
The event is sponsored by Nevada State Bank, Douglas J. Drost, CFP/Edward Jones and Cyrq Energy.
For information, contact Beth at 775-423-8587 or beth@cedaattracts.com.