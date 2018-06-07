CEDA kicks off summer with barbecue, raffle

The third annual Churchill Economic Development Authority Business Council's "Please Don't Make Me Attend Another Event!" fundraiser kicks off Churchill Arts Council's first Concert in the Park with a barbecue and raffle at Oats Park.

All drawings will be done at the conclusion of the CEDA Business Council barbecue on June 16 from 5-7 p.m. at the Oats Park Pavilion.

Prizes will be individually raffled. You buy ticket only for the prizes you want to win.

Gold Ticket Raffle Item, $100

Traeger Pro Series 22 BBQ Pellet Grill (Retail Value $799.99). Courtesy of CC Communications

Silver Ticket Raffle Item, $50

Peppermill One Night Stay & four Reno Aces infield reserve tickets ($250)

Harvey's Lake Tahoe — Two nights, $50 dining and admission for two to the Improv Show ($300 value)

Atlantis — Merry Edwards Winemaker Dinner, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 ($390 value)

Silver Legacy — One night, $100 dining and admission for two to the Laugh Factory Comedy Club ($310 value)

Bronze Ticket Raffle Item, $25

BBQ Meat Pack — ($120 Value) Courtesy of Sanford Ranch

Fallon Food Hub basket — ($100 Value) Courtesy of Lowell and Sherry Black

Patio Furniture — ($150 value) Courtesy of Kent's Supply

Four Reno Aces Infield Reserve Tickets ($80 Value)

Stockman's Steakhouse — $150 Gift certificate

The event is sponsored by Nevada State Bank, Douglas J. Drost, CFP/Edward Jones and Cyrq Energy.

For information, contact Beth at 775-423-8587 or beth@cedaattracts.com.