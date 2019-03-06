Cegavske headlines Lincoln Day dinner

Nevada's Secretary of State is this year's speaker for Fallon's annual Lincoln Day Dinner hosted by the Churchill County Central Republican Committee.

This year's dinner is March 9 at the Fallon Convention Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., and dinner and program begin at 7 p.m.

Barbara Cegavske, a former member of the Nevada Senate, representing Clark County District 8 from 2002- 2014, was first elected as Secretary of State in 2014 and re-elected in November. In addition to Cegavske, other local and state Republicans will be in attendance.

Other republicans who are coming include (but not limited to) Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford, Congressman Mark Amodei, State Sen. Jim Settlemeyer, Sheriff Richard Hickox, Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore and Patty Cafferata (previously on former Attorney General Adam Laxalt's staff), said Neil McElrath, CCRC secretary/treasurer. He said Assemblywoman Robin Titus will not be able to attend.

Cegavske previously served in the Nevada Assembly from 1996-2001. According to her legislative biography, Cegavske attended Mayo High School in Rochester, Minnesota, and at Clark County Community College (now known as the College of Southern Nevada) in Las Vegas. With her husband, Tim, she was a 7-11 convenience store franchisee for 13 years before seeking political office.

Cegavske ran for Secretary of State of Nevada in 2014 and defeated Democrat Kate Marshall, who was elected lieutenant governor in November. Following the 2018 elections, Cegavske is currently the only Republican statewide constitutional officer.

During her second term as Secretary of State, Cegavske said she would like to expand services and complete the many projects initiated during her first term. Furthermore, Cegavske said she would continue working with legislators to improve statutes and regulations relating to business filings and complete development and implementation of the e-SoS replacement project, which will replace and modernize the office's system for processing of all business filings, searches and notary public registrations.

With the elections in two years, Cegavske said her office's goal is to administer a successful 2020 Primary and General Election, continue to promote voter participation, enhance voting process and ballot access for military and overseas voters and continue to work with clerks and registrars of voters in all 17 counties.

Cegavske said she has honored her pledge to Nevada voters and re-affirms that same pledge and commitment.

"As one who strongly believes in strict adherence to the rule of law and with the utmost respect for both state and federal constitutions, I will continue to bring the same degree of principled conduct which has been a tenet of my career and has been exemplified during my tenure as Secretary of State," she said.

Churchill County District Attorney Art Mallory returns as this year's master of ceremony. The Courtyard Cafe is catering the annual event with a choice of prime rib or chicken in wine sauce. The Slanted Porch will be doing the "no host" bar.

McElrath said Wednesday is the deadline for reservations. Reservations may be made by emailing ccrepublicancc@gmail.com or calling 775-217-4640.