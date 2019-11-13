CEI Alarm in Sparks buys Fernley’s Trinity Alarms

SPARKS, Nev. — Dave Sinclair, president of Sparks-based security company CEI Alarm, announced recently the company has acquired Trinity Alarms, Inc., in Fernley.

Trinity Alarms has been in business for over a decade and was previously owned by Chris and Teresa Murphy, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

The transaction marks CEI Alarm’s 15th acquisition. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are thrilled to welcome the longtime customers of Trinity Alarms to the CEI family.” Sinclair said in a statement. “We feel confident that our team and services will uphold the level of security that they have become accustomed to, while also introducing the benefits that CEI Alarm is known for, such as exceeding customer expectations and introducing an expanded offering of security products.”

According to a CEI Alarm, “while there will not be a CEI Alarm branch in Fernley, (the company) will be adding a technician to handle the influx of accounts and will continue to honor any discounts or specials that Trinity Alarms had in place with their existing customers.”

Sinclair, a U.S. Navy veteran, founded CEI Alarm in Sparks in 1992.