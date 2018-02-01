Central Nevada Vision merges with EyeZone

Central Nevada Vision, owned by Amber Belaustegui O.D., recently merged with Daniel Rowan, O.D. and Mark Michitsch, O.D. of EyeZone Nevada.

Dr. Belaustegui will remain the primary optometrist in residence at the Fallon office.

The merger brings the number of EyeZone locations in Northern Nevada to six — Fallon, Carson City, Lake Tahoe, West Reno, South Reno and Midtown Reno.

As part of the EyeZone family, the Fallon office is planning to offer a greater selection of frames and sunglasses and more options for prescription lenses. It also can accept a number of insurances.

The optometry practice utilizes the latest in diagnostic scans to detect ocular diseases prior to symptoms being present. It offers a Dry Eye Relief Clinic and specializes in hard-to-fit contact lenses.

Additionally, EyeZone strives to give back to the community in a number of ways. It supports Wolf Pack athletics, and as the official optometrists of the Wolf Pack, EyeZone uses its partnership to both honor veterans at home football games as well as donate funds to the JUSTin HOPE Foundation via the Celebrity Free Throw promotion at select home basketball games.

Recommended Stories For You

In addition to Doctors Rowan, Michitsch and Belaustegui, Doctors Amy Sullivan, Manpreet Rehal, Hersel Lewis and Tonya Hubbard see patients in the EyeZone offices.

For information, contact Stephanie Hanna at 775-762-9114, or visit http://www.eyezonenevada.com.