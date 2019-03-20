Chamber sponsors semiannual job fair

The free semiannual job fair presented by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce is Friday at the Fallon Convention Center from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and individuals from the Fallon, Fernley, Silver Springs and surrounding area are welcome to attend the event.

Businesses slated to attend the job fair are JOIN, Nevada Department of Transportation, Premier Magnesia, Highland Village, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, The Homestead, Mills Farms, Fallon Police Department, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, Nugget/Bonanza Casino, Jacobsen Staffing Solutions, Manpower, Tedford Tire and Auto Service, A & K Earth Movers, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, and many more. Additions to the list are made daily.

Upon arrival at the job fair, the Chamber said job seekers will have an opportunity to look at current job openings, deliver resumes, meet with local businesses, conduct possible onsite interviews and have face-to-face contact with many business representatives. Potential applicants should research information on the various business in which they may be interested. During previous job fairs and based on interviewers with past businesses, applicants have been offered employment.

Sponsors for this year's event include A & K Earth Movers, Nevada Department of Transportation, Banner Churchill Community Hospital, City of Fallon Police Department, Premier Magnesia, Financial Horizons, Mills Farms & Industrials, The Homestead, Manpower, JOIN, Highland Village, Nevada Vocational Rehabilitation, Jacobson Staff Solutions, Churchill County Federal Credit Union, Nugget Bonanza Casino and Tedford Tire and Auto Service.